Insider Denies Former Titans QB, Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers are facing early injury issues the quarterback position this season, but former Tennessee Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill is reportedly not an option for the team.
Despite previous reports that the Packers had reached out to Tannehill to discuss a potential deal following the injury to Jordan Love, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Green Bay has not begun discussions with Tannehill and are not expected to make a move on the former Titans quarterback.
The Packers already have a former Titans quarterback on their roster after trading for Malik Willis at the end of the preseason. Pelissero reports that Green Bay intends to move forward with Willis and third-string Sean Clifford to hold down the fort in the quarterback room instead of looking at free agency.
Peliserro tweeted: "The Packers have not reached out and are not expected to pursue any veteran quarterbacks, including Ryan Tannehill, per sources. The team expects Jordan Love back on the sooner end of the initial 3-6 week timeline and are focused on preparing Malik Willis and Sean Clifford."
Dianna Russini of The Athletic tweeted earlier on Sunday that the Packers had contacted Tannehill, which now brings conflicting reports to the table.
Russini wrote: "While there is no deal right now, the Green Bay Packers have reached out to free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sources tel The Athletic. The former Titans quarterback told me in July, for him to sign 'it would have to be right situation.'"
Tannehill, 36, played five seasons with the Titans, including last year, but the team chose not to re-sign him this offseason. Tennessee has since moved forward with Will Levis, leaving Tannehill without a team as the 2024 season begins.
The veteran had some memorable moments in Tennessee, highlighted by winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award and receiving a Pro Bowl nod in the 2019 campaign. He also led the Titans to the AFC Championship that season, though Tennessee fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
