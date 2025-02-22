Insider Drops Gigantic Update on Titans' QB Plans
The Tennessee Titans just suffered through a 3-14 NFL season thanks much in part to some miserable quarterback play, and now, they own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
So it only makes sense for the Titans to take a quarterback, right? Well, maybe not.
More and more speculation is building that Tennessee will actually not be selecting a signal caller with the No. 1 pick, which is jarring considering everything the Titans just went through in 2024.
NFL insider James Palmer provided an update on what he has been hearing, and he doesn't think Tennessee will ultimately take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward this April. He does, however, think it's a possibility the Titans take a quarterback a bit later.
"I could see them like, taking the best player available whether that's Abdul Carter or whoever at No. 1 or trying to trade back and collect some assets and collect some picks to help for 2026 when there's a larger quarterback pool to go after in the draft, and then maybe get like Jaxson Dart at the top of the second," Palmer said.
Basically, Tennessee does not seem like it is entirely enamored with Sanders or Ward at No. 1 and would prefer to take the best player available, or perhaps collect as many assets as possible to fill out the roster.
Dart has been rising on draft boards after a terrific 2024 campaign at Ole Miss, and there are many who feel he is the third-best quarterback prospect in this class.
The question is, just how much of a gap is there between Sanders or Ward and Dart? Maybe the Titans don't exactly think it's a huge chasm?
Whatever the case may be, it's shaping up to be a very interesting next couple of months.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!