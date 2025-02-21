Bears Release Former Titans Defender
A former Tennessee Titans defender will be looking for a new home ahead of the 2025 season.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Chicago Bears have released defensive end DeMarcus Walker ahead of free agency. The former Titans edge rusher had spent the past two seasons in Chicago, and will now embark on finding the fifth team of his NFL career.
Walker was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, beginning his career with the Denver Broncos as the 51st-overall pick, spending his first four years with the franchise from 2017 to 2020.
Walker spent just one season with the Titans during 2022, where he started 6 games on the year to post 7.0 sacks, and 32 combined tackles. During his one year in Tennessee, he collected his career-best in single-season sacks and his second-best in total tackles next to his most recent campaign.
After a season in which he started all 17 games on the Bears' defensive line, it's hard to picture Walker without some intrigue on the open market. Especially for contending teams in the mix looking for experience off the edge, the 30-year-old could be a strong fit in those units.
Could the Titans look for a reunion with the veteran defensive end? In an effort to improve their front seven, he could be given a worthwhile look in free agency. Yet, Tennessee may also have more interest in looking towards younger options on the board as they try to retool the roster with a draft and develop approach.
