Titans Predicted to Poach Lions Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have some significant roster needs to address over the coming offseason months.
And among those glaring needs lies an offensive line that needs to take a few steps in the right direction. Tennessee was ranked top-five among the NFL last season for sacks allowed, proving to be a shaky situation for any future starting quarterback this team may want to bring in.
As a result, reinforcements need to take place, wherever those improvements may come from.
Thankfully for the Titans' sake, this free agency class has a few interesting names on the offensive line –– and a couple that could make sense to land in Tennessee.
One of those candidates could be Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler. Matt Bowen of ESPN linked Zeitler as the best fit for the Titans in an effort to help shore up their front lines.
"The Titans need to rebuild the right side of their offensive line, and they can start by adding a proven vet in Zeitler," Bowen said. "He is a physical inside presence with the power to displace defensive tackles and the movement ability to pull on gap schemes. He routinely wins in pass protection, using his strong base to hold off interior rushers and posting a pass block win rate of 94.4% with Detroit last season."
Zeitler is a tested veteran with extensive tenure in the NFL. He'll be entering his age-35 season after spending his most recent campaign with the Lions, effectively forming one of the league's most elite offensive line units.
If the Titans were able to dig into their pockets a bit and get their hands on one of the league's most experienced interior offensive linemen, it would surely provide a boost in the trenches for Tennessee. Especially with Zeitler's elite ability as a pass blocker, he could add a necessary skillset to a team looking to find steps forward for their quarterback situation.
There could be lingering concerns about whether Zeitler will want to suit up again for his 14th season, and even questions if he'd be willing to play for a rebuilding team in Tennessee. However, if the feeling is mutual on a signing, the Titans would be foolish to pass on him.
