Titans Predicted to Bring Back Rising WR
The Tennessee Titans will have some decisions to make in the offseason in regards to free agency.
With a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, the Titans could go in a number of different directions in regards to their roster.
One player that could go one way or the other is wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the team in touchdowns this past year. ESPN writer Dan Graziano believes that the Titans will be able to re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason.
"He turned into a touchdown machine after the team traded veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs (seven of his nine TDs came after the deal) and works as a good complement to No. 1 option Calvin Ridley. The Titans should be able to keep him on a reasonable deal," Graziano writes.
Only Ja'Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Mark Andrews, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson and Brian Thomas Jr. had more touchdowns than Westbrook-Ikhine had in 2024, putting him in an elite group of pass catchers.
The Titans currently have Calvin Ridley as the No. 1 wideout for the foreseeable future, but the depth behind him is up in the air. Tennessee will need to establish some starters behind Ridley, and Westbrook-Ikhine is the leading candidate for that role assuming he re-signs with the Titans.
"Westbrook-Ikhine went from an afterthought on the roster who didn't have any targets through the first four games of the season to leading the team with nine touchdown receptions," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes.
"The receiver group is thin aside from Calvin Ridley, so bringing back one of the most reliable targets from last season is a move the front office should make. Westbrook-Ikhine's contract probably won't break the bank, and the Titans have the cap space."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!