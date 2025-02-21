Titans Urged to Make Bold Decision With No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans won't have things easy ahead of their number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's a class that is far from shaken out at the top of the board, and with such an unpredictable class, it makes the choice for the Titans just an extra degree tougher when trying to decide where to turn for their potentially franchise-changing selection.
But while there are many options for the Titans to turn to for their top selection, there could be a few choices in which Tennessee would be better off in avoiding.
In the mind of ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz, that could be the decision to draft a top-rated quarterback prospect.
"The AFC is currently loaded, and the Titans shouldn't use the No. 1 pick on a middle-of-the-pack QB," Schatz argued. "The Titans should draft edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter instead of forcing a competitive window where one does not exist. They can be satisfied with Will Levis while trying to build the rest of the team for when a top quarterback is finally available. The Titans have already suggested they are thinking this way with team president Chad Brinker's comment that the Titans "will not pass on a generational talent" in the draft.
Especially with the Titans uncertainty at the quarterback position, deciding to go in a different direction would certainly be a jarring pick. But in the case there's not a game-changing signal caller available, maybe it's in Tennessee's best interest to turn away from the position all-together.
Instead, the Titans could go with the method of selecting the best player available –– opting to go with a talent like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter instead. Both have presented solid cases to be the top player in the class, and if Tennessee wanted to land a safer bet with their number-one pick, either one would have a better chance to provide that than the quarterback options.
If the Titans brass views either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter as a "generational talent," it'll be hard to see them pass on such a top-notch option. But the decision truly comes down to how the front office evaluates the top quarterback choices.
In the case Tennessee likes what they see from Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders enough for them to have franchise quarterback-level belief in them, the direction to go is clear. Yet, it remains to be seen if either is deserving of that title, and it's up to the Titans to find that out in the coming months of the scouting process.
