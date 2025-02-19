Steelers QB Could Allow Titans to Trade First Pick
All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans to see what they will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could make the "chalk" pick and select either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, but they could also go in a different direction.
If they don't take one of the top two quarterbacks, the Titans will likely sign a quarterback in free agency. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that signal caller could be Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Justin Fields has now had two opportunities to establish himself as a quality signal-caller in the NFL. He only showed glimpses with the Bears before he was traded to Pittsburgh this past offseason, and he couldn't play well enough to keep Russell Wilson on the bench once Wilson was healthy," Knox writes.
"However, Fields is still a 25-year-old former first-round pick who plays the game's most important position. He also showed growth this past season in key areas like pocket awareness, coverage recognition and ball placement," he continued. "Though Fields only started six games in 2024, he posted a career-best 93.3 passer rating and showed that he's capable of continued development as a passer."
"Fields has always been an elite runner of the football.," Knox writes. "Teams that are looking for a long-term answer at quarterback and are less than thrilled with the 2025 draft class may view Fields as a viable alternative. He'd be a sensible addition to the Titans, if Tennessee opts not to take a signal-caller with the first overall pick."
While Fields may very well be a bust, it's possible that a change of scenery could open things up for the former first-round pick. Joining the Titans may be a last resort for Fields, but it could be his final chance to make an impact as a starting quarterback.
