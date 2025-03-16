Titans Leave Questions for First Overall Pick
As the Tennessee Titans have continued to unravel their free agency moves, many around the league have begun to put the pieces together to outline the team's plans for their highly-anticipated number-one pick.
As the Titans have remained diligent in preparing their offensive line with two new starters in Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, while also not making any major moves to their quarterback room, it's begun to lead to the belief that Tennessee will inevitably target a signal caller with their top selection on the board come late April.
Yet, a few faces around the league still don't see the Titans' plans to be completely finalized at number-one.
According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, despite considerable chatter around the Titans and potential plans to draft a quarterback atop the board, he still sees a world where Tennessee goes in another direction.
"After Tennesse designed free agent Dan Moore Jr. to play left tackle, folks on social media proclaimed the Titans were drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick," Miller wrote. "Signing Moore shouldn't be the move that cements that. In fact, it's still unclear how Tennessee is leaning at No. 1... There is the option of Levis returning as the starter with an improved offensive line. Drafting a quarterback isn't a lock, even if it remains a big need."
The hype around Ward has seemingly only grown since the season's wrapped up, but that doesn't mean Tennessee is locked in at upgrading their quarterback room at one.
Other appealing blue-chip prospects will also be up for grabs, and with two names like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter also filling positions of need, in the eyes of Miller, that could further add to the appeal of the chances Tennessee goes with a non-quarterback.
"We can't forget that the Titans also released Harold Landry III, their top pass rusher from last season, and haven't yet replaced him," Miller continued. "All options are on the table for Tennessee. The team's clear-cut needs at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback would make drafting Ward, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter viable possibilities. And that's not factoring a potential trade, if the Titans find a team willing to make a strong deal. There wasn't one clear move that tipped what Tennessee will do."
Tons of time still remains between now and decision-making time for the Titans, and a few remaining components of the pre-draft process still remain with events like interviews, workouts, and pro day performances for the top guys on the board.
Ward may be the early favorite, but if another top guy does enough to boost his stock with the Titans brass, or another team offers a package that can't be passed on, don't be shocked to see the front office opt to go with another option as opposed to the Miami product.
The 2025 NFL Draft will officially kick off on Thursday, April, 24th in Green Bay, WI.
