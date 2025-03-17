Titans Mourn Loss of Oilers LB
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are mourning the death of Olen Underwood, who passed away at the age of 82 late last month.
"The Tennessee Titans organization mourns the loss of former Oiler (1966-1970), Olen Underwood," the Titans' Instagram account captioned. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
Underwood was a 14th round pick by the New York Giants in the 1965 NFL Draft, but he only spent one season in the Big Apple before joining the Houston Oilers, where he would play most of his career.
Underwood got the chance to play for his hometown team after attending Channelview High School as a kid. He played for the Oilers from 1966-70, becoming part of the first team to be in the NFL in franchise history 55 years ago back in 1970.
Underwood played one final season with the Denver Broncos before retiring, where he began a law career in the Houston area. Underwood worked his way up and became a judge in the Second Administrative Judicial Region of Texas in 1996. He retired from the position in 2005.
You can read Underwood's obituary here.
