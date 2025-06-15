Insider: Titans Could Add Another Pass Rusher
The Tennessee Titans have been switching a lot of things up this offseason, and the pass rush unit is among the biggest changes.
The team cut Harold Landry III after seven seasons with the team. He subsequently signed with the New England Patriots, reuniting him with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. In response, the Titans signed Dre'Mont Jones from the Seattle Seahawks and Lorenzo Carter from the Atlanta Falcons while taking Femi Oladejo out of UCLA in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Titans insider Jim Wyatt thinks the team may not be done adding players to the position group just yet.
"It's going to have to come from a combination of guys," Wyatt said about the Titans' pass rush.
"Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones and Femi Oladejo are the top three. Jaylen Harrell, Lorenzo Carter and others who will also be competing for snaps. The team will also count on getting a push inside, while creating pressure with blitzes. I do think there's a chance this is an area where the team could make an addition via the waiver wire."
For now, the Titans are happy with what they have, but that doesn't mean feelings will stay the same going into training camp.
Tennessee will assess its situation with the front office and coaching staff and see if any more changes need to be made when it comes to the pass rush.
Players like former No. 1 overall pick and former Titan Jadeveon Clowney, as well as future Hall-of-Fame linebacker Von Miller, are free agents, but the Titans are going to want a player who could fit the team for now and develop into the future with.
The Titans are on vacation now for a few weeks before heading back to training camp in July.
