Titans OC Gushes Over Rising Star OL
The Tennessee Titans made several moves on the offensive line over the course of the offseason in an effort to ensure the protection of rookie quarterback Cam Ward. For starters, they gave Dan Moore a four-year, $82 million contract to be their new left tackle. They also signed veteran journeyman guard Kevin Zeitler, who had a one-and-done stint with the Detroit Lions after three years with the Baltimore Ravens.
With these additions, it's easy to forget the Titans have one of the top tackles in the NFL in JC Latham. The Titans drafted Latham seventh overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Because they were so thin on the left side, he played left tackle as a rookie and did a good job. He earned a 61.8 grade from PFF, as well as a 67.8 grade as a pass blocker. With Moore coming in, that allows Latham to move back to his natural spot at right tackle, giving the Titans a more complete line on both sides.
While speaking to the media, offensive coordinator Nic Holz said that Latham was the team's best offensive lineman, which is certainly high praise considering the company the second-year man now keeps.
"I'd say he's been our best lineman so far throughout the offseason program," Holz said. "He's been the most consistent. He's got almost no negatives on every day's [practice]... his condition has been excellent. He looks like he's half the size he was... we challenged him after the season like 'hey, you've got to lose weight, you've got to get in shape.' And you talk about a guy who really took those conversations and changed his whole lifestyle - how he was eating, taking care of his body = he looks like a whole different player out there."
Should the Titans get consistently good play from Latham, as well as the veterans they've brought in, that will make life for Ward and the offense better, and raise their chances of going from worst to first in the AFC South.
