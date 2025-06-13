Titans Already Projected to Land Top Defender
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to not pick very high in the 2026 NFL Draft, but if last season was any indication as to how the upcoming one would go, the team should be looking at the top prospects going into the league in a year.
NFL Draft analyst Ethan Woodie conducted a recent 2026 mock draft, where the Titans selected Clemson pass rusher T.J. Parker with the No. 3 overall pick.
"Suffocating in run defense and refined in his pass rush, Parker is the most productive returning pass rusher in college football," Woodie wrote.
"His pass rush bag is otherworldly for an underclassman, with a wide array of moves and counters to hound quarterbacks. He's masterful at setting up tackles over the course of a game to work off of in critical situations. Parker isn't as athletic as top edge defender prospects usually are, but it's hard to ignore just how good he is already, and how much better he could get."
The only players taken ahead of Parker were Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who joined the New Orleans Saints and Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who went to the Cleveland Browns.
There is so much that will happen between now and April's draft that it's hard to tell what prospects will be available for the Titans. The top prospects could shuffle around on the big board, and the teams picking at the top of the draft could shake up as well.
However, scouting departments still need to do their homework for next year's rookie crop, and someone in the Titans organization should keep an eye on what Parker is doing for Clemson in the upcoming season.
The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh.
