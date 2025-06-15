Could Titans Trade WR to Playoff Contender?
The Tennessee Titans are filled with over a dozen wide receivers on the roster, but not all of them will make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
Among those that could move on from the team this offseason is fourth-year pro Treylon Burks, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season.
Last Word on Sports analyst David Latham named the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential destination for Burks in a trade.
"The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the trenches and becoming a more physical football team, which aligns with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s overall philosophy," Latham wrote.
"While Justin Herbert is good enough to power a passing attack with just Ladd McConkey and perhaps second-round rookie Tre Harris, it wouldn’t hurt to add a low-risk, medium-reward player like Treylon Burks in a trade. Seeing as he shouldn’t cost more than a late-round pick, a team like Los Angeles playing in one of the league’s most competitive divisions could use the additional depth."
The Chargers don't have a deep wide receiver room after losing Joshua Palmer to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Adding Harris helps replace that void, but the Chargers could benefit from a low-risk, high-reward option like Burks, who was once a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Burks was expected to be the team's answer to replacing A.J. Brown, who he was traded for on draft night, but his career has been defined by injury and disappointment so far.
A fresh start with a team like the Chargers could give Burks the boost he needs to bounce back in his career.
The Chargers face the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for Week 9 of the NFL season on Nov. 2.
