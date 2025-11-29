Former Titans HC Recalls Wild Urban Meyer Story

To no surprise, this story involves Mike Vrabel, who coached the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23. During that time, the Jacksonville Jaguars underwent their viral Urban Meyer experiment. It's a coaching change that didn't last long at all, but one that gave Vrabel quite the story to tell.

Vrabel's interaction with Meyer is not recent, but it recently re-appeared on social media and has once again gone viral. As part of The ManningCast for MNF, Peyton and Eli Manning welcomed Vrabel onto their show. Little did they know, Vrabel was going to give them a clip to use for years to come.

Ex-Titans HC Mike Vrabel Recalls Wild Interaction With Jaguars Urban Meyer

WILD STORY



URBAN MEYER HAD NO IDEA WHO MIKE VRABEL WAS…



When Urban was coaching the #Jaguars he bumped into Vrabel, and said "Do I know you?"



VRABES RESPONDED: "I'M THE HEAD COACH OF THE TITANS & I WORKED FOR YOU FOR TWO YEARS"



💀💀💀

— MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 29, 2025

2021 was one of the most unique years in Jaguars history. Not only did they try to bring Tim Tebow back as a tight end, but they hired the legendary Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer. Meyer had been out of coaching for a few years at this point, but the Jaguars thought he would be their best fit for the coaching vacancy.

Ultimately, he went 2-11 before being fired. Some thought he was fired far too deep into the season, but that is still the last thing on his coaching record. While he may have stained his resume, the 61-year-old will go down as one of the most intriguing individuals of all time.

Vrabel began the story with Meyer asking about someone he was with at the time, "Urban Meyer asked 'do I know you?' as he said the same thing to me, I said 'yeah I'm the head coach of the Titans and I worked for you for two years.'"

Sure enough, Vrabel worked under Meyer as part of his stint at Ohio State from 2012-13. At the time, Vrabel was the defensive line coach. Clearly, Meyer doesn't have much of a connection with his staff or has a terrible memory. Either way, it's crazy to see how the tables have turned.

Happy Titans vs. Jaguars Week

ℹ️ Swipe or click for #JAXvsTEN game info — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 28, 2025

There's no better story to sum up the Titans vs. Jaguars rivalry quite like that one. Whether it's a true rivalry or not, Vrabel's Titans vs. Meyer's Jaguars is a tale that will never be forgotten. Now, it's interim Titans head coach Mike McCoy doing battle against first year head coach Liam Coen.

ESPN Analytics gives the Titans a 31.9% chance to win. At the time of writing, they are six point underdogs. Sitting at 0-4 in the division, Tennessee knows their last two chances to get a win in the AFC South will have to come against this Jaguars team.

