Insider: Titans QB Could Earn Roster Spot

The Tennessee Titans have yet to make their decision on quarterback Malik Willis.

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) catches a snap in the second quarter of the game agains the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports
The Tennessee Titans have a big decision to make regarding their quarterbacks for the team's 53-man roster.

Arguably the biggest choice the Titans will make over the next few days is whether or not to keep third-string quarterback Malik Willis.

While most teams only carry two quarterbacks, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler says that the Titans may be willing to keep Willis as a third signal caller because he has "turned a corner" throughout training camp.

Willis, 25, is entering his third season out of Liberty after being chosen in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans. He came to the team with the potential of being the franchise quarterback, but he never was able to gain momentum with the previous front office.

General manager Jon Robinson, who drafted Willis, was fired and replaced by Ran Carthon. The coach that drafted him, Mike Vrabel, was dismissed at the end of last year and replaced by Brian Callahan. So now, Willis is part of a team with a front office and coaching staff that didn't draft him, which means he is more susceptible of being cut.

That being said, the new system that Callahan is implementing seems to be a far better fit for Willis than what he was operating under for the past two seasons. He has had some of his best work showcased during training camp, and he is making a genuine case to be on the roster next to Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room.

In last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Willis earned the start from the coaching staff. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 116 yards but threw an interception late in the fourth quarter and led just one scoring drive, where the Titans ended up with a field goal.

The decision to keep Willis will likely come down to how he performs in Sunday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints and if the Titans want to keep other bubble players elsewhere on the roster.

