Jaguars Cut Former Titans WR
A former Tennessee Titans wide receiver is back on the open market after an eventual past couple of months.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Jacksonville Jaguars released receiver Josh Reynolds in a move that will free up $4.26 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. Jacksonville cut ties with Reynolds as part of a flurry of moves that included trading wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans while releasing tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver Devin Duvernay.
After starting the 2024 season out with the Denver Broncos on a two-year, $9 million deal, Reynolds suffered minor injuries in October after being the victim of a shooting outside of a club in the Denver area. The Broncos eventually waived him in December before the Jaguars quickly scooped him up.
Still recovering from what was likely a traumatic event, Reynolds is now out of a job and will have to have to put somewhat of a comeback together next season to get back to the form he was at in 2023 with the Detroit Lions when he finished with 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns.
Reynolds' time with the Titans was brief. He signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Tennessee in the 2021 offseason but the team released him later that November after he played in just five games. Reynolds ended his Titans career with 10 catches for 90 yards, which was still more than the one catch for 11 yards he had in four games with the Jaguars this past season.
Reynolds has proven to be a solid depth piece for any receiving corps. He'll now be searching for what could be his sixth team while having nearly 400 catches over 3,000 receiving yards and 20 career touchdowns to his name.
