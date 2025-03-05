All Titans

Titans Could Trade Down For Rising Draft Prospect

The Tennessee Titans could benefit from one of the NFL Draft's rising offensive line prospects.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a lot of quarterback issues, but they still have some problems regarding the offensive line.

The trenches will be addressed at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Titans could nip those problems in the bud by trading back for a prospect charging up draft boards.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter praises Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, who made quite an impression during the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Membou is known as a finisher on the field --- he stays engaged and drives the player he’s blocking to the ground whenever possible," Reuter writes. "His effort during each drill on Sunday showed that same competitive spirit.

"With a 4.91-second 40 (1.74 10-yard split) at 332 pounds, he has a chance to be the first offensive linemen drafted this year. His height (6-4 1/4) and length (33 1/2-inch arms) are average by the standard of NFL offensive tackles, which could push him inside to guard on some teams’ draft boards. Membou’s 34-inch vertical and 9-7 broad jump backed up his explosiveness, though, and his movement in pass-protection drills displayed why he stayed at tackle at Missouri."

Membou's Combine performance was so impressive that some are even considering him as the best tackle in this year's NFL Draft. Considering the fact that the Titans' biggest need may be at right tackle, it's possible that adding a player like Membou is the route they eventually go in.

If the Titans traded down with a team like the New York Giants at No. 3 or the New York Jets at No. 6 and were uncomfortable selecting Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter after his potential foot surgery, they could take Membou, shore up the offensive line, and fix their biggest need on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News