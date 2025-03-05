Titans Could Trade Down For Rising Draft Prospect
The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a lot of quarterback issues, but they still have some problems regarding the offensive line.
The trenches will be addressed at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Titans could nip those problems in the bud by trading back for a prospect charging up draft boards.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter praises Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, who made quite an impression during the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Membou is known as a finisher on the field --- he stays engaged and drives the player he’s blocking to the ground whenever possible," Reuter writes. "His effort during each drill on Sunday showed that same competitive spirit.
"With a 4.91-second 40 (1.74 10-yard split) at 332 pounds, he has a chance to be the first offensive linemen drafted this year. His height (6-4 1/4) and length (33 1/2-inch arms) are average by the standard of NFL offensive tackles, which could push him inside to guard on some teams’ draft boards. Membou’s 34-inch vertical and 9-7 broad jump backed up his explosiveness, though, and his movement in pass-protection drills displayed why he stayed at tackle at Missouri."
Membou's Combine performance was so impressive that some are even considering him as the best tackle in this year's NFL Draft. Considering the fact that the Titans' biggest need may be at right tackle, it's possible that adding a player like Membou is the route they eventually go in.
If the Titans traded down with a team like the New York Giants at No. 3 or the New York Jets at No. 6 and were uncomfortable selecting Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter after his potential foot surgery, they could take Membou, shore up the offensive line, and fix their biggest need on the roster.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!