Titans Named Favorites for Chiefs Star Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have a perfect chance to start this offseason right with a strong free agency class.
As a team with an assortment of needs around the roster and one of the ten highest cap space numbers in the league at over $50 million free, the Titans are set to make a big splash if there's a complimentary match on the open market.
In the mind of Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the Titans could be one of the best free agency fits for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, effectively bringing one of the AFC champions' top impact playmakers on the defensive side and adding some firepower in an already strong Tennessee front seven.
"An underrated player at his position, Bolton has been a consistently good player on the Chiefs defense during their Super Bowl runs," Kerr wrote. "Excellent against the run, Bolton is a strong player at the MIKE. The Chiefs may just let him go elsewhere (as they have with back-seven players in the past), but that may not be the best decision."
Bolton is one of the better linebacker options hitting free agency next week, at just 24 years old, he can be a long-term option for any team looking for linebacker reinforcements while also providing extensive experience in big games with just four years in the league and securing two Super Bowl wins in the process.
In 2024, Bolton started in all 16 games he suited up for to post 106 total tackles, 11 TFLs, along with career-highs in sacks and passes defended. After starting off the offseason by bringing in Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, perhaps Tennessee could decide to pair that with adding one of his players to the defensive side as well.
The Titans have the money to do so at over $50 million in cap space, and as an ideal timeline fit, Chiefs product, and consistent producer on the defensive end it's hard to hate the idea of bringing him in. Yet it remains to be seen if Tennessee will want to heavily invest in linebacker compared to other areas on the roster.
The window for free agency negotiations to begin across the league opens at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
