Titans Get Massive Abdul Carter News
With the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have the opportunity to continue their rebuild by acquiring some serious talent. While many insiders have suggested the Titans are between quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami), Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has been vying for the Titans' selection.
However, concerns have arisen about Carter's health, particularly a stress reaction in his right foot, that may require surgery. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that surgery on the injury is "not advisable" at this time. His agent Drew Rosenhaus also claimed the foot will be 'a non-factor' for the upcoming draft on April 24th.
"Carter will work out at his March 28 pro day at Penn State," Schefter added.
The news comes after concerning reports earlier this week suggested Carter may need to have preemptive surgery that could lead him out for eight weeks, missing both the NFL Combine and Penn State's Pro Day, and returning just before the upcoming draft.
The 21-year old Carter had a runaway season at Penn State in 2024, racking up 68 tackles (43 solo) and 12 sacks. His performance led him to two Big Ten end-of-season awards, Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to declaring for the 2025 draft, Carter played all three of his collegiate season in State College.
In the days since the end of his college career, which culminated in a heartbreaking playoff loss to Notre Dame, Carter has attached himself to the Titans several times, both in interviews and on social media. While it seems unlikely to some that the Titans choose to pursue defensive talent when they're so lacking in quarterback depth, Carter seems set on an NFL career beginning in Nashville.
"I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said earlier this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, IN.
Whether or not the Titans pick Carter will be determined when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
