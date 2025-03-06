Titans Contenders to Sign Dolphins DB
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly expected to be among the contenders to sign Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland in free agency this offseason.
According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Titans and Carolina Panthers are "in the mix" to sign the former second-round pick after Miami chose to not use the franchise tag on him.
"A couple of teams, the Titans, the Panthers in the mix potentially for him," Wolfe said on NFL Network. "And so if he does indeed leave, that would leave the Dolphins trying to find potentially two new safeties to replace in that realm."
The Dolphins could potentially still work out a deal with Holland in free agency. He's coming off a 2024 season that saw him start all 15 of his appearances while failing to record an interception for the first time in his four-year career.
"Jevon Holland is expected to reach free agency. The Dolphins do have interest, but from what I understand, he's going to have a very fruitful market," Wolfe said. "Talking to people in Indy and even through the last few days, he's expected to eclipse $15 million a year, maybe even close to $20 million a year. And that may be something that's a little rich for the Dolphins blood. So, you know, we'll keep an eye on how that evolves in the days ahead."
Holland has made 58 starts across 61 games (including postseason) since the Dolphins selected him 36th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. During that span, he's posted 311 total tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 27 pass breakups, six interceptions, and a pick-six, which came on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Miami's 34-13 win over the New York Jets in Week 12 of the 2023 season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!