Titans Select Star Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, and it's a common cliché to "take the best player available" regardless of position.
The Titans are linked to a number of players if they keep the No. 1 pick, but one player is rising above the rest at this stage in the pre-draft process.
CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards conducted a recent mock draft where the Titans pass on both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, instead going with Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.
"If the Titans have a conviction about a quarterback, then they should take him, but if not, then they should not force the matter, because they are a long ways away from contention. Taking Abdul Carter, who fills a need they have had for many years, is a good start to rebuilding that roster," Edwards writes.
The Titans have reason to go in many different directions, but the best part about it is that they are the ones driving the bus. Their decision on whether or not to pick No. 1 and who to take will set the tone for free agency and the draft this offseason.
Sometimes, like last year, the No. 1 choice is simple and the draft starts at No. 2, but this isn't one of those times. This gives the Titans a lot of power in figuring out how other teams want to operate, and that can allow them to make their decisions accordingly.
But it may be in their best interest to block out the noise, turn down the trades and take the least sexy option of all in Carter, but it gives them a player with a great chance to be a cornerstone on the defense for many years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!