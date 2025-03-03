Titans Set Visit With Penn State Star Abdul Carter
The Tennessee Titans are set to host some star-studded names in Nashville this week following the end of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are hosting Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter for a visit. Tennessee appears to have its sights set on three candidates for the No. 1 overall pick, if of course the team decides to keep it.
The announcement came shortly after Schultz reported that the Titans would also be hosting quarterbacks Cam Ward (Miami Hurricanes) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes) for visits this week.
It will be interesting to see if the Titans also visit with Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter. Many scouts feel the Heisman Trophy winner is the best overall player in the draft and should therefore be the No. 1 overall pick.
However, Carter has made his case for being the top selection. Sure, he's currently dealing with a foot injury, but there doesn't appear to be any reason for concern. In three seasons at Penn State, Carter had 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!