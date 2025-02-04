Chiefs Owner Sounds Off on Titans GM Hire
The Tennessee Titans shook up their upstairs unit this offseason big time. After parting ways with general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons on the job, the team decided to bring in Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to help right the ship of a franchise on their third-consecutive losing season.
And in the eyes of Borgonzi's former employer now gunning for their third-straight Super Bowl victory, the Titans made a valuable hire who's destined to do great work during his next stop in Tennessee.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was asked during Super Bowl media day on how he feels about the Titans' latest hire, where he was nothing but positive on the now-former Kansas City executive.
"I can't say enough good things about Mike [Borgonzi]," Hunt said. "Mike did a tremendous job for us in several different roles as he came up through our football operations staff and he made it up to assistant general manager, and he played a key role in helping us put this team, and the teams the last couple of years, together. I was thrilled that he got the opportunity to be a general manager, something he has deserved for a number of years, and I think he'll do a tremendous job (in Tennessee).
Borgonzi was a longtime member of the Chiefs brass, with his tenure dating back to 2009 when he started as their administrator of college scouting. He then worked his way up the ladder in Kansas City in a collection of different roles before landing as the assistant general manager across the last three seasons.
But now, he'll have a tougher task ahead of him by trying his hand at building his own franchise up in Nashville as the general manager. Hopefully in the process, Borgonzi can bring over some traits from the Chiefs' dynasty to help the Titans claim some of that magic themselves.
