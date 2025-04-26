Kevin Winston Sends Strong Message to Titans Fans
The Tennessee Titans added to their defensive backfield before the end of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State. And the safety is ready to make some serious noise now that he's a member of a growing secondary.
Winston arrives in Tennessee after playing three seasons at Penn State. Appearing in the safety recorded 53 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. He played just three games his final season due to a torn ACL injury.
But now that he's here, he's ready to roll, and he's sending a strong message to the organization and the fanbase about his intentions as a Titan.
"At the end of the day, it would've been that, could've been that." Winston said to media after being picked. "But right now I am a Titan, and I am ready to be a great teammate for the Titans and become a leader and earn the respect of my teammates. That's all I am looking forward to.
"I am a Titan, and I plan to be a Titan for life."
Winston probably would've went sooner in the NFL Draft if it weren't for his ACL injury. For the Titans, it works in their favor, as they get a player with a ton of upside in the third round of the NFL Draft.
"My big thing coming in is to earn respect," Winston said. "I am going to come in ready to play, on the defensive side, special teams, whatever it may be. I am ready to earn the respect of my teammates, coaches, everybody in the building about how I conduct myself not only as a player, but as a person as well."
Right off the bat, the Penn State-turned Titans' safety is ready to make noise, and is looking forward to getting back on the field and proving to everyone that he can dominate.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!