NFC South Team Could Target Titans QB
The Tennessee Titans could be talking with some teams during the NFL Draft about the idea of trading quarterback Will Levis.
With the Titans slated to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, teams could contact Tennessee about the availability of Levis.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks that the New Orleans Saints could be a team in talks with the Titans for Levis.
"If general manager Mickey Loomis believes that No. 9 is too high to take a signal-caller, though, he could pivot to a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Levis," Knox wrote.
"Of the two potential trade targets, Levis feels like a stronger fit for new head coach Kellen Moore and his offense. He's far less proven than Cousins, but his combination of arm strength, size (6'4", 229 lbs) and scrambling ability would give Moore some of the options he had with Jalen Hurts as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.
"At worst, Levis would add another young signal-caller to a QB competition that will also likely involve Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener."
The Saints likely wouldn't trade with their top rival in the Atlanta Falcons for Cousins, but Levis' contract is much cheaper than his and he is a better fit for the offense New Orleans is trying to build.
Adding Levis gives the Saints some insurance in case Derek Carr isn't healthy throughout the season and it gives New Orleans someone it could use to build around once the veteran's contract is up.
The Titans might only get a Day 3 pick out of the Saints to bring Levis on board, but that is one more selection than they had before, and it would give the team someone with more of a possibility to be part of Tennessee's future than its former Day 2 quarterback.
