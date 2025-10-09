Titans Offense Enjoying Confidence Boost After Win
It's no exaggeration to say that, all things considered, the Tennessee Titans offense looked like a lost cause through four games and three additional quarters to start the year. Then, after having scored just six points (by way of two field goals) heading into the fourth quarter of their road duel with the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, the offense suddenly came to life.
16 unanswered points and a deep-ball connection from rookie quarterback Cam Ward to veteran wideout Calvin Ridley later, the Titans secured their first win of the season. Every ounce of Tennessee's current momentum, as precarious as it may be, hinges on that fourth quarter turnaround; Ridley, speaking to the media after a midweek practice, assured that the offense is working to turn that promising spark into a full-fledged fire.
"Yeah that was big, definitely a confidence booster for the offense, for a lot of players," he said of the team's late run and game-winning drive. "We need to do more of that style of play."
Ridley, after having posted just north of 140 yards through four games on the year prior to the Titans' victory, notched 131 yards on five receptions in the game against the Cardinals alone. The breakthrough was one of dire need for the team's veteran, intended lead-receiver, and he's looking to translate that individual success into more wins for Tennessee.
"We just want to go 1-0 every week," Ridley continued. "That's the motto right now, just try to go in there and get a win each week. Basically one play at a time, just let it come."
"I was gonna play no matter what," Ridley added, in reference to his injury and questionable status prior to the matchup.
While the WR hadn't performed to his expected standard prior to last weekend, his presence on the field is vital in multiple facets for a Titans offense packed with first-year players across the board, from their primary signal caller to multiple receivers in line behind Ridley. His veteran presence, especially when he's pulling down season-highs in measured yardage, are invaluable to the roster's growing identity.
The Titans' next test comes in the form of the Las Vegas Raiders, also 1-4, in a game that will mark the end of their three-game stretch on the road this coming weekend. Just like last week, Tennessee will look to rely on the offense when the need is greatest and, once again, go 1-0.
