Titans Get Good Injury News vs. Raiders
The Tennessee Titans are getting healthier going into their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While five players have already been ruled out, the Titans are getting a key player back on the offensive line in JC Latham. The No. 7 overall pick from last year's NFL Draft has been out since Week 1 with a hip injury, but he has returned to practice this week and is able to play and start at right tackle for the Titans.
Latham will join right guard Kevin Zeitler, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, left guard Peter Skoronski and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. in the starting lineup, which is how the Titans began the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Since losing Latham to injury, the Titans have trotted out John Ojuwku and Oli Udoh, but it hasn't been the same without Tennessee's former first-round pick.
Now that Latham is fully healthy, he will be able to showcase the growth he had been looking forward to express from the offseason.
“It was amazing, because everything that [offensive line coach] Bill Callahan had taught us, like it was so much, like, even later in the year, we're still learning, and I know you're never gonna know everything, but looking back at how much I knew Week 8 and compared to Week 1, was just a big difference," Latham said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"And then having the whole offseason to be able to really say, ‘Okay, I'm going into week one now with larger array of things in my arsenal now that I know as far as my knowledge and skill set’.”
The Titans are a rebuilding team that hasn't seen much forward progress so far this season. While a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 sparked some hope, the Titans needed a lot of luck to come out on the right side of that game.
The team hasn't been able to grow as much because Latham has been on the sidelines. When a team is rebuilding, losing a second-year starter to injury sets everything back, which is exactly what's going on with the Titans.
The team is also down T'Vondre Sweat, a nose tackle taken in the second round of last year's draft. Sweat has been out since the season opener, but he could return to practice soon off of injured reserve.
Needless to say, Latham's return is a step in the right direction for the Titans as they try to salvage what they can out of this season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!