Titans Rule Five Out vs. Raiders
The Tennessee Titans are going into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 with a few players on the sideline.
Here's a look at the five players that have been ruled out for the team's matchup:
LB Arden Key
Key, one of the top pass rushers for the Titans, is dealing with a quad injury he suffered in the team's Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
With Key out, the Titans are going to struggle from a pass rushing perspective. Look for players like second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo and veteran Jihad Ward, who was named an extra team captain, to step up in Key's absence.
OL Blake Hance
Hance, one of the team's backup offensive linemen, has been held out of practice all week with a shoulder injury. That will keep him out of the game.
Luckily for the Titans, second-year offensive tackle JC Latham is back after a four-game absence with a hip injury. He will join Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr. in the intended starting lineup for the Titans.
CB Marcus Harris
Harris is out with a calf injury and will miss his first game of the season. The sixth-round pick out of California has mostly played on special teams so far this year, so the team may end up elevating a cornerback or wide receiver from the practice squad to take his place.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver has been out since Week 2 with a knee injury, which is showing signs of improvement. Oliver has been limited in practice this week, signaling a potential return, but the team is ultimately deciding to keep him out for one more week.
With Oliver out, the wide receiver corps will feature Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson.
K Joey Slye
Slye has been dealing with a right calf issue since kicking the game-winning field goal against the Cardinals. The Titans signed Matthew Wright out of UCF to the practice squad earlier this week, giving him a chance to take Slye's place on the roster against the Raiders.
Wright, 29, kicked in two games for the Titans last season. He also has experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers with 29 appearances since the 2020 NFL season.
Now, Wright will get to play in his 30th NFL game with the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!