Malik Willis Responds to Beating Titans
The Tennessee Titans came into today's game against the Green Bay Packers facing off against a very familiar face. After Jordan Love was ruled out, Malik Willis became the Packers' starting quarterback.
Of course, Willis was traded by the Titans to Green Bay just ahead of the regular season.
Unfortunately, Tennessee ended up getting defeated by the player that they gave up on. Willis put together a very strong peformance, leading the Packers past the Titans by a final score of 30-14.
Following the game, Willis spoke out about leading his team to a win over his former team.
“I just gotta give all of the praise, honor & glory to God for giving me another opportunity. To play this game at this level is nothing more than a blessing.”
In his return to Tennessee, Willis ended up dominating the Titans' defense. He completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 202 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Willis also picked up 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
With the disappointing loss, Tennessee dropped to 0-3 on the season. Will Levis had yet another rough game, throwing two interceptions, losing a fumble, and being sacked eight times. Very little has gone right for the Titans on the offensive side of the football.
Seeing Willis come back to town and dominate like he did was a very disheartening situation. He has filled in for Love admirably and seems to be potentially turning his NFL future back around.
All of that being said, all that Tennessee can do is brush off another loss and try to get back on track in Week 4.
Speaking of Week 4, the Titans are set to hit the road for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Miami Dolphins. They badly need a win. Coming back from starting the season at 0-4 is not an easy task.
