Titans Make Seven Players Inactive vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans are warming up to face off against the Green Bay Packers, but a few members of the team won't be in on the action for the Week 3 matchup.
However, with everyone healthy, the decisions on who to sit out are solely determined on performance and matchups.
Here's a look at each team's inactive list:
Packers
DE Brenton Cox
T Travis Glover
QB Jordan Love
T Jordan Morgan
FS Kitan Oladapo
CB Carrington Valentine
DT Colby Wooden
Jordan Love is officially inactive with a knee injury for the Packers after reports surfaced throughout the week that he would be unavailable. This means that former Titans quarterback Malik Willis will draw the start, making his second consecutive appearance for the Packers. Sean Clifford is going to be the backup for the game.
Another key inactive is rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who is out with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Carrington Valentine is dealing with an ankle injury, so that will have him sidelined for today's game against the Titans.
Titans
DB Julius Wood
RB Jabari Small
OLB Caleb Murphy
LB James Williams
OL John Ojukwu
TE David Martin-Robinson
TE Thomas Odukoya
The Titans have made zero changes to their list of inactives from last week's game against the New York Jets.
The only addition to the list is running back Jabari Small, who was elevated from the practive squad in case Tyjae Spears was unable to go.
Spears was dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week after leaving last week's game against the Jets. However, it appears that Spears has made enough of a recovery to get some action for Week 3.
Spears will likely get the second-most carries on the team behind starting running back Tony Pollard, who has led the Titans in yards so far this season.
