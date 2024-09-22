Titans Bench Struggling OT
The Tennessee Titans are on pace to lose their third straight game to start the season, so they are looking to make some changes.
While Will Levis is still in at quarterback for now, the Titans are trying something new at right tackle, replacing Nicholas Petit-Frere with Jaelyn Duncan in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
The benching came after Petit-Frere allowed a sack and forced fumble to Packers pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare.
Here's a look at the play:
Petit-Frere looks very lost on the play, which led to another Titans turnover. It's the second of the game and seventh of the season for the Titans in just three games.
This isn't the first time Petit-Frere has struggled this season. Petit-Frere allowed nine pressures in the Titans' Week 2 loss against the New York Jets, and he hasn't done much better in Week 3.
On the first possession for the Titans after the benching, Levis was sacked again, proving that the Titans simply cannot protect their quarterback against this vicious Packers front seven.
It remains to be seen if this change is temporary or permanent, but the Titans are showing that they are not pleased with where they are on the offensive line. Perhaps Duncan will be given a fair shake just to see if they have something better than what they had in Petit-Frere in the first three weeks of the season.
More will be explained in the post-game chatter and week ahead, and it could appear that coach Brian Callahan is losing even more patience with the offense's futility. This could lead to more changes in the future just to see if anyone on the team can make a positive impact, or if the Titans simply don't have the right people in the building.
