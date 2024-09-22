Titans CB Leaves Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans have been relatively healthy throughout the entire season so far, but they are picking up an injury in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is questionable to return after suffering a groin injury.
Awuzie, 29, suffered a calf injury during training camp, which meant that he was on the sidelines throughout most of August as he was trying to get healthier for the regular season.
Awuzie made three tackles over the first two weeks and one today against the Packers before exiting the game.
Awuzie signed a three-year deal with the Titans during the offseason after spending the past three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, the previous stop coach Brian Callahan had before joining the Titans.
"I know what Chido is capable of," Callahan said earlier this month via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I know what the pieces are capable of. And there will be a part of playing together that we'll have to grow as we go, and that is just part of having as many new players as we have, as many new coaches as we have."
Awuzie is expected to be a veteran presence for a defense in need of some leadership. Awuzie has served as such in the first two weeks, and that has led to success as a unit. The Titans defense has ranked No. 1 in terms of yards allowed for the first two weeks of the season.
However, with Awuzie potentially sidelined for the rest of the game, the Titans defense takes a hit. With Awuzie out, the Titans will likely trot out Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee to get a little more playing time to cover for the eighth-year pro being unavailable.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!