Titans Collapse Continues in Ugly Loss to Packers
The Tennessee Titans are still winless after a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
Unlike the Titans' first two games, they fell behind early in the first quarter. Packers quarterback Malik Willis scored a touchdown drive early and the Titans helped that lead grow when Will Levis threw a pick-six to All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, which led to a 17-7 score at the end of the first quarter.
While the Titans had moments throughout the game that resembled a competent offense, like a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins that gave the team a glimmer of hope in the second half, they were overshadowed by the mistakes Tennessee made earlier in the game.
Levis completed 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Willis, who played third string alongside him during training camp, had a 13 for 19 statline with 209 yards and a touchdown.
Willis outplaying Levis shows that things simply aren't working out for the Titans offense, and it's apparent in multiple parts.
Levis has made his fair share of mistakes over the first three weeks, and those errors are a big reason why the Titans have yet to win a game so far this season.
It is also a sign that the offense is struggling from a coaching standpoint. Brian Callahan is in his first season as a head coach, and although he appears to have the team in a good spot with the words he speaks, the actions and results do not reflect that. He is struggling, and this loss confirms that.
The Titans don't have much more wiggle room anymore, and the margin for error is as thin as ever.
This week, the Titans will get an extra day of rest and preparation as they play on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!