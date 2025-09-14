Matthew Stafford Changes Preparation For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where they will get a chance to see veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford on the opposing sideline.
This is just the fifth time in his career that Stafford has faced off against the Titans after being in the NFC for the past 17 years. Titans outside linebacker coach Ben Bloom explained how different the team's preparation has been coming off the season opener in which the team went up against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
"The focus last week was to keep Nix in the pocket, because he was documented that most of his explosive plays get come from when Nix got out of the pocket, and that was the focus last week," Bloom said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"This week's different. You are playing a veteran quarterback who likes to get the ball out, stays in the pocket more, not that he doesn't have a escapability [from the pocket], but we need to get off the ball. We must be aggressive in our rushes and win our one on ones and hit inside the quarterback. It's a different type of quarterback."
That's simply the nature of the NFL. Every team has a different scheme, quarterback, style of offense, defense, special teams that makes them unique and it's a weekly battle for teams to learn how best to counter their attack against an opponent.
For the Titans, the plan should be to take advantage of the fact that Stafford doesn't get out of the pocket too much and force him to be mobile. With offensive lineman Steve Avila doubtful to play, the Rams could be at a disadvantage on the inside, allowing Jeffery Simmons to be a force.
The outside linebackers also need to set a hard edge to force Stafford out of the pocket. If they take away his time to throw to receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Titans defense could put their team in a position to win their first game of the season.
