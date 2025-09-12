Tony Pollard Confident in Titans' Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is only one game into his NFL career, but he is already showing flashes of being a strong signal caller in the league.
Ward has the stamp of approval from running back Tony Pollard, who has been in the league for seven seasons. Pollard praised Ward following his NFL debut.
"I mean, it was great, you know, being out there with him in the fire, just to see the composure that he has in those type of situations. He's a no panic type of guy. And, you know, it's something to look forward to know to the season coming up," Pollard said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Pollard is hoping to provide support for Ward in the run game to make his quarterback's life easier. Pollard ran the ball 18 times for 60 yards in the team's Week 1 loss against the Denver Broncos and he said he felt good about how he was moving in his first game of the year.
"I mean, it felt good for the most part," Pollard said via Wyatt. "Probably a few runs we probably could have hit better, had probably could have been a little bit more productive, but for the most part it felt good other than another one just the hits in the backfield and things like that."
With the Titans facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, Pollard hopes the offense sticks to its plan and principles.
"Just playing our game, focusing on what we can control, minimizing the sins and the penalties and things like that," Pollard said when asked about the team's game plan.
The offense has a lot to prove after not scoring a touchdown in Week 1. The Titans were one of three teams that didn't find the end zone in the first week of the season, joining the AFC South rival Houston Texans and New York Giants.
The Texans faced the Rams defense, so the Titans won't have it easy when they face off against the NFC West powerhouse. Therefore, a strong performance will put the Titans back on track.
