Dolphins Announce Starting QB vs. Titans
The Miami Dolphins have selected their starting quarterback for Week 4's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that veteran Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will get the start against the Titans on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Snoop has started multiple and many big games," McDaniel said, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. "As a quarterback, understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of someone else and assert their own personality and skillset and traits within the offense and lead people,"
Miami signed Huntley, a former backup for the Baltimore Ravens, to the active roster on Sept. 17 in wake of Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson then suffered a rib injury in Week 3's loss on the road to the Seattle Seahawks, which put Huntley in line to potentially be the starter headed into a primetime matchup against Tennessee.
McDaniel had kept the door open for Thompson during the week, but the expectation was that Huntley would get the start.
"As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague," he said. "I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he's at and then get in front of the rest of the quarterbacks room. I think you have to open up your mind to a plethora of different solutions, considering your current answers, as objectively as you can evaluate, haven't been the right ones."
A one-time Pro Bowler, Huntley has gone 221 of 342 passing for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 20 career regular-season games while making nine starts. He's also added 115 carries for 509 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Huntley has also appeared in two playoff games while starting one, a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Wild Card.
The Titans and Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
