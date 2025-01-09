NFL Insider Adds to Titans, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expect them to use that pick on a quarterback.
Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are viewed as legitimate franchise caliber quarterbacks. However, there is a chance that the Titans could use the pick on a different position for a player like Travis Hunter, trade down, or make a surprise pick at another position.
If Tennessee does not draft a quarterback, they are expected to aggressively pursue on in free agency or the trade market.
Aaron Rodgers is a name that has been connected quite a bit to the Titans in recent days. There are many who believe that he will part ways with the New York Jets this coming offseason.
While Rodgers is 41 years old and only has another year or two left, he's still playing good football. Bringing Rodgers in would give Tennessee a huge upgrade under center and would bide them some time to find their next long-term quarterback.
NFL insider Mike Florio briefly weighed in on the Rodgers to the Titans rumors.
“I guess Rodgers was on somewhere, I guess it was McAfee because that's all he does other than his press conference, and there was kind of a smile when Nashville came up, he’s got a house there, that’s where you have to make the decision when it comes to the Titans. Do you go veteran who we pair with Callahan or do we go rookie,” Florio said.
"I'm intrigued now about the possibility of Rodgers and it all comes down to whether he loves or hates and no in-betweens Chad Brinker."
Brinker, of course, is Tennessee's President of Football Operations and is leading the search for a new general manager.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Rodgers put together solid numbers. He played in all 17 games, completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Needless to say, those numbers would be a welcome sight for the Titans.
All of that being said, the NFL offseason is right around the corner. A lot of questions will be answered before long. Rodgers is going to be one of the most popular names in the rumor mill early on in the offseason.
