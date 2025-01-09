Titans to Interview Seahawks Exec For GM Role
The Tennessee Titans are already looking for candidates to fill their vacant general manager position, and they have found one from the pacific northwest.
"The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry for their GM role, source says. Berry joined Seattle in 2008 and has been focused mostly on college scouting during his career there," CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones tweeted.
Berry started out in Seattle as a southwest regional scout and worked his way up the ladder. In 2014, he became a national scout for the team and in 2015, he became the director of college scouting.
In 2023, Berry was promoted to senior director of player personnel, so his next step is becoming either an assistant general manager or the general manager itself.
Berry won a Super Bowl while with the Seahawks, and his focus on collegiate scouting will help the Titans tremendously in the NFL Draft, especially this year when the team has the No. 1 overall pick.
Berry joins Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and Cleveland Browns assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Hickman, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie in the group of interview requests for the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!