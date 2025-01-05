On the Clock: Titans Land No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock after the team clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a 23-14 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 18.
The Titans loss, coupled with the New England Patriots beating the Buffalo Bills, helped lock in the No. 1 pick for the franchise. It's the first time the franchise will have the chance to start the draft since 1978 when the Houston Oilers selected Hall-of-Fame running back Earl Campbell.
With the Patriots winning, the Titans will pick first, the Cleveland Browns will pick second and the New York Giants will have the No. 3 overall pick.
The Titans will look to potentially select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.
The elder Sanders coached his son in college, paving the way and preparing him to be the No. 1 overall pick.
While it is far from finalized, the Titans will have the path laid out for them to select Sanders and make him the potential franchise quarterback of the future after Will Levis struggled in his first two seasons in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!