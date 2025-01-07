Deion Sanders Shares Big Reaction to Titans GM Firing
The Tennessee Titans are making a change with their general manager after firing Ran Carthon just two seasons into his tenure.
The Titans went 9-25 during Carthon's time with the Titans, including a 3-14 mark this past season, leading them to the No. 1 overall pick.
Now, it will be someone new leading the charge on the decision as to who to take with the No. 1 pick, and Deion Sanders gave a quick reaction to the news.
Sanders is the coach of potential No. 1 overall picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, his son.
NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported earlier this week that the Titans were "rumored to love Cam Ward" as the No. 1 overall pick.
However, with the changing of the guard, that love affair might be out the window depending on who the Titans hire as Carthon's replacement.
It remains to be seen which direction the Titans will go in for their general manager search, but this makes any and all possibilities for the No. 1 overall pick very much live ahead of the decision to be made on April 24.
