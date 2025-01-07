Former Titans Coach Lands Second HC Interview
Former Tennessee Titans head coach has landed his second head coaching interview of the offseason cycle, heading to Chicago to meet with the Bears, according to Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.
Vrabel was the first person to interview with the New York Jets for their head coaching job, beginning the conversation of where he'd land. Almost immediately after, the New England Patriots fired their head coach, Jerod Mayo, making everyone beleive it was because they were interested in Vrabel and felt pressure he'd be hired elsewhere.
If that's true, New England's competition is now growing as Vrabel is set to interview with a second team. And chances are, with teams like the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars looking for coaches, and other teams like the Las Vegas Raiders potentially moving on in the coming days, he'll add a few interviews to his cycle before long.
While Vrabel should land elsewhere, the Titans are expected to keep the coach that replaced him in Brian Callahan. Despite earning the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft after finishing with a 3-14 record, Tennessee is sticking with their coach heading into the offseason.
