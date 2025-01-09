Titans Late Legend Frank Wycheck Diagnosed With CTE
The family of Tennessee Titans legend Frank Wycheck has released the diagnosis of Stage III Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy following his death on Dec. 9, 2023. 25 years after Wycheck cemented himself in franchise history as part of one of the greatest plays the NFL has ever seen, his diagnosis has been brought to light by those around him.
The Wycheck family worked with doctors at the Boston University Traumatic Encephalopathy Center where Wycheck's brain was confirmed to have the nuerodegenerative disease. He was diagnosed with Stage III. Stage IV being the highest.
"In honoring Frank Wycheck's legacy, his family hopes for an improved commitment to player safety and enhancing support for those who may be affected by the consequences of head injuries," Titans reported released in a tweet.
Wycheck was 52 years old when he passed away.
The legendary tight end was part of maybe the biggest play in Titans history. On January 8, 2000, the Tennessee Titans were believed to have lost it all, losing the AFC Championship to the Buffalo Bills. But then it happened.
A play now referred to as the Music City Miracle took place as a last-ditch effort kickoff return started with Lorenzo Neal, who fielded a squib kick. He gave the ball to Wycheck, who gave it to Kevin Dyson. The rest is history.
Now, the Wycheck family is hoping to gain growing support for those who may be impacted by CTE, and bring awareness to the tragic passing of one of the franchise's greats.
