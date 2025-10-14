Brian Callahan Set Titans Back Years
After the Tennessee Titans defeated the Arizona Cardinals, things seemed to be on the rise. With their Week 6 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, that proved not to be the case. Head coach Brian Callahan was already on a short leash, and the team’s recent 20-10 loss was the final straw.
Quarterback Geno Smith, who hadn’t done anything noteworthy in his first five games, led the Raiders to a dominant victory. Once again, the Titans put up a few points in garbage time to make the score seem not as bad as it truly was.
Tennessee’s defense has shown signs of greatness, but has also struggled against the run. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Ashton Jeanty are two of many players that foam at the mouth knowing they have the opportunity to play against this Titans team.
Sitting at 1-5, Tennessee had no choice but to fire Callahan. His time with the team nearly came to an end after his three win 2024 season. Now, the Titans are left with a team who would be lucky to finish 3-14. Expectations were much higher than they were a year ago, but Callahan has now set this team back years.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has already had to deal with two play callers in his first six games. Now, he’s stuck without a head coach. He hasn’t looked great, but he was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. If Tennessee wants to get back on track, it starts with Ward.
Ward, like many rookie QBs in recent years, is already being counted out. QB Will Levis suffered a similar fate last year, but the team can’t even consider playing him as he underwent season-ending surgery. With how Callahan has handled Ward’s first six games, it’ll be a miracle if he can turn things around this season.
Clearly, this team isn’t build to compete at the highest level. Their receivers leave plenty to be desired, and the run game has struggled mightily, even with RB Tyjae Spears back in the mix. No matter how one looks at it, this Titans team is a mess.
With a new stadium on the way, and plenty of tickets sold, Titans’ fans have clearly showed their patient. They believe in this team, even when they shouldn’t. At this moment in 2025, they’re experiencing the lowest of lows, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the team could get any worse. Firing Callahan was the right decision, but keeping him after 2024 was a decision that set the team back years.
