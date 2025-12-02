The Tennessee Titans have one more game remaining in the AFC South before the reality of an entirely winless season in their division settles darkly over the franchise. If that comes to fruition, as every trend within the team currently suggests, it'd be the first time Tennessee fell to the feat since 1982 - more than 40 years.

To say that such a metric would be disastrous is a vast understatement, and even then, it might not even be the worst thing to happen to Tennessee this season.

At 1-11, following their latest (also divisional) loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-3, the Titans have almost completely stripped themselves of purpose at this point in the season. Yet every week, the team trots out under head coach Mike McCoy and tries to find a way to win just for the sake of doing so.

Not Mincing Words

Until the team's ongoing coach for a permanent HC heats up, the franchise will be forced to remain in this losing, ritualistic limbo. After the aforementioned defeat at home against the Jaguars, the Titans' current coach didn't mince words about his team's shortcomings.

McCoy said his Titans "were not good enough, obviously," continuing, “too many opportunities we let slip by during the game… “to play the way we want to play. We have to play better moving forward."

Mike McCoy summarized the game Sunday “Not good enough”

Did like the way Pollard ran the football, just not enough carries pic.twitter.com/PcU1Dj1Ocd — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) December 1, 2025

The interim leader took specific aim at both the Titans’ offense and rookie quarterback Cam Ward, each of which having taken a step back after an inspiring performance just one week prior. "It was not consistent enough," McCoy said plainly.

Inconsistent Flashes of Promise

This all may seem obvious enough to a Titans fanbase that has watched the team stumble and fall in almost every game this season (truly, all but one), but after the team’s aforementioned show of life in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, posting just 3 points at home is still a somehow unimaginable embarrassment.

As McCoy continues to try and find ways to inspire a team that appears wholly ready to wash the 2025-26 season, fans will simply have to continue to bide time until the franchise resets once more, brings in a new leader and rallies behind Ward in the hopes that he spearheads the Titans into a new, more successful era.

That is entirely possible, though right now, the only thing that appears clear is Tennessee's inability to get there in good time.

