Patriots Hire Former Titans Coach
The Tennessee Titans have already made some notable changes in the front office this offseason but former members of the coaching staff continue to be on the move as well.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are hiring former Titans assistant head coach and defensive line coach Terrell Williams as the team's new defensive coordinator. The move reunites him with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who New England hired after just one season with Jerod Mayo at the helm.
"Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who worked with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee from 2018-2023, is leaving Detroit to become the Patriots defensive coordinator, sources tell me," Schefter tweeted. "Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he had him serve as head coach of the Titans’ 2023 preseason opener."
Williams spent this past season as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Following their upset loss to the Washington Commanders the NFC Divisional, he immediately joins forces with Vrabel.
The Titans originally hired Williams in 2018. His only title was d-line coach before earning the role of assistant head coach in 2023.
As for the Titans, they'll head into 2025 in the season under head coach Brian Callahan after hiring Mike Borgonzi as the new general manager.
