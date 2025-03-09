Patriots Sign Former Titans Pro Bowler
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is bringing a familiar face to Foxborough as he gets set for his first season at the helm with the New England Patriots.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing former Titans Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III to a deal after he was released by Tennessee.
"Source: The Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M," Pelissero tweeted.
Landry, a product of Boston College, will now return to the east coast after spending seven seasons in Nashville with the Titans.
Prior to the 2024 season, Landry III talked about his approach to the game in a Vrabel-esque way.
"I always say: Every time I step on the field, I am trying to prove I am that I am that versatile, consistent and productive player," Landry said, per the team website. "Every time I step on the field, I am trying to check all three of those boxes."
Landry, Vrabel and the Patriots will play the Titans in Nashville next season. The date is still TBD.
