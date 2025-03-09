Seahawks Sign Former Titans LB to Long-Term Deal
Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV is securing his future with the Seattle Seahawks.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks and Jones IV have agreed on a three-year contract extenison worth up to $33 million with $15 million guaranteed.
Per reports from Bob Condatta of the Seattle Times, Jones IV recently underwent knee surgery, cleaning up an issue he had during his time with the Titans. Condatta reported that this could potentially delay extension talks but that notion has quickly been put to rest.
Jones IV's agent, Ira Turner, said on X that the surgery is a positive development. He can now heal and be ready to go for the offseason.
“It’s the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade to Seattle," Turner wrote. "The doctors fixed a knee issue he’s had for more than a year and he’ll be healthy going forward.”
Jones IV was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2024 season. He played in six games and made five starts with Tennessee while posting 44 total tackles and two pass breakups before the Titans traded him to Seattle on Oct. 23.
After the trade, Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray admitted that he was "sad" about Jones IV's departure
"It's just unfortunate, man," Murray Jr. said. "Yeah, I'm definitely sad about it. I feel like that was my dog, my sidekick, whatever you want to call it. I enjoy playing the game football with that guy. He's a great person, great teammate. So definitely gonna be missed.
"I mean, the mission is still the mission. When I signed here, it was to play great defense and be one of the best in the league. And so the mission doesn't change. We still focused on the mission of being the best defense in the NFL and just trying to do that every week, week in week out and get wins. And I'm still focused on just being the best I can be."
