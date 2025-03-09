Titans Star Reacts to Harold Landry Release
The Tennessee Titans made a tough business decision Friday, parting ways with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III after seven seasons with the team.
After giving Landry III permission to seek a trade, Tennessee elected to cut ties in time to give the veteran enough opportunity to seek a new contract elsewhere. It's clear that the move was a tough one for the front office to make or an easy pill to swallow for some of Landry III's longtime teammates, most notably defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons He shared his reaction to Landry III's release on X.
"S*** crazy lol," Simmons wrote. " … going to miss playing with my brother 58!! Go continue to do work!"
Landry III and Simmons had been teammates for six seasons, arriving to Nashville one year apart in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively.
Like Simmons, Landry III made it to his first-career Pro Bowl during the 2021 season after tallying a career-high 12 sacks. Things took a turn when Landry III tore his ACL in practice that following offseason, which happened shortly after he had secured his future with a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension.
Fortunately, he recovered well and returned in 2023 to post 10.5 sacks in 17 games. As for Simmons, he followed up 2021 with two more Pro Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2024, the most recent of which came after he finished the season with a career-high 76 total tackles (41 solo), five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.
Though Landry III is headed elsewhere, Simmons appears to remain an important part of the Titans plans moving into the future. Tennessee could potentially select Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving fans even more of a reason to be excited about this defense.
