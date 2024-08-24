Saints Reveal Plan vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are facing the New Orleans Saints in their final preseason game tomorrow at Caesars Superdome, and they are expected to play their starters for "a few series."
However, the same cannot be said for the Saints.
According to NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill, the Saints are expected to sit a "significant" amount of their starters, including quarterback Derek Carr. In lieu of Carr, the Saints will have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler each play one half.
This shouldn't change plans for the Titans, who were already planning on having their starters play, but perhaps there were some within Tennessee's organization that would have wished for New Orleans to play their first-stringers.
The quality of the reps shouldn't change too much, but this means that the Titans won't face a first-string team until they face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 8 for Week 1's contest.
The Titans will start quarterback Will Levis on Sunday, and that should give him an opportunity to get as loose as he can to start the season. However, he won't have DeAndre Hopkins on the field alongside him, as he is still nursing a knee injury that he suffered earlier in training camp.
Even though the Saints aren't playing their starters, the game should still be extremely competitive. Nearly everyone who plays tomorrow will have a non-guaranteed spot on the 53-man roster and players will be fighting tooth and nail to keep their dreams alive. Those who don't make it past Tuesday's cut deadline at 3 p.m. CT will be eligible to be claimed off waivers or be reverted back to their team's practice squad, and that should make things interesting going into the game.
Kickoff between the Titans and Saints is set for 1 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
