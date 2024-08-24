Titans vs. Saints Preview: Preseason Finale Raises Stakes
The Tennessee Titans have one last game before the start of the regular season as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in the Big Easy.
The Titans and Saints have to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, and this game should determine which players each team ends up keeping for the start of the regular season.
For the Titans, they will look to give their first-string offense and defense a couple of drives of work before swapping them out for the backups. This will give them one last chance to get some quality live-game reps against an opponent before they begin to prepare for the regular season.
The Saints have not revealed whether or not they will play their starters against the Titans, but it's expected that second-year pro Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler will play most of the snaps at quarterback.
Will Levis will draw the start at quarterback and Mason Rudolph is also expected to get some run as the backup, but perhaps the biggest storyline going into the game involves the play of third-year pro Malik Willis.
Willis is on the roster bubble and is among the final players to be decided upon. If he plays well against the Saints, it will certainly help his chances of making the team. The Titans have liked the progress Willis has made during training camp, but it remains to be seen if it is enough for him to be part of the 53-man roster.
The Titans will also look towards special teams to figure out who will make out the rest of the roster. Those who make an impression in the game's third phase will increase their chances of making the team.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game:
